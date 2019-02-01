Reece Holt’s final journey: A video tribute

Hundreds of mourners gathered to say goodbye to brave schoolboy Reece Holt today, Friday February 1.

The 13-year-old was taken on his final journey dressed in his Lancaster Royal Grammar School uniform.

Some of the flowers at Reece Holt's funeral service.

Reece was carried in a white horse drawn carriage for the funeral procession, which travelled from his family home in Overton and along Morecambe promenade on its way to Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium.

Well-wishers lined the way to pay their respects, many of them holding gold balloons to mark childhood cancer awareness.

Those attending the funeral service were asked to wear something gold, or to dress in the Team Reece charity colours of purple and green.

Reece’s mum, Rachel O’Neil, spoke at the service, along with LRGS headteacher Dr Chris Pyle.

Two of Reece’s favouriote songs by Queen were played as the hour-long service drew to a close.

Collections at the funeral were for Team Reece, the children’s brain tumour and cancer charity.

A celebration of Reece’s life was held after the service at the Globe Arena, Morecambe.

Reece passed away on January 18.

He had been fighting Anaplastic Astrocytoma, a rare malignant brain tumour affecting just 10 children a year, since May 2016.

After enjoying Christmas, Reece’s health took a sudden downward turn, and he was being cared for in the Royal Lancaster Infirmary, where he passed away with his family around him.