When can you apply to be an on-call firefighter?

Applications are open until Tuesday November 8 for training courses commencing on March 6 2023 and March 20 2023.

Who can apply?

Recruitment has now opened for on-call firefighters in Lancashire.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service says it employs people from all walks of life, ranging from self-employed tradespeople and stay-at-home parents to employees of small businesses and large, well-known organisations. The service added: “We are keen to ensure that our workforce reflects the local communities we work in and so welcome enquiries from all.”

No previous experience is necessary, but applicants must: be aged over 18, have a good level of all-round fitness, have a good standard of eyesight and hearing, commit to a weekly two-hour training session, and have the time and commitment to participate in this essential emergency service.

What does being an on-call firefighter involve?

Working as an on-call firefighter means being involved in a wide range of activities in your local area, from responding to emergency calls to carrying out work in local communities to support their needs or providing prevention advice to help keep them safe. In return, the fire service can offer flexibility around study, work, and family commitments, first class training and development opportunities and a chance to make a difference in your local community. Working in the fire service means you become part of a close-knit team, earn extra money, and receive full and ongoing training so you develop a broad range of transferable work and life skills.

How can I test if it’s right for me?

Paul Farman, Watch Manager at Lytham Fire Station, advises anyone interested in applying to come down to a drill night at their local station. He said: “When I joined, I came to drill nights for six months before I went on a recruit’s course. You get a real feel for what it’s like, you see the crew, the crew get to know you, and you see if you fit in too. We can help you with your fitness and prepare you for what’s to come and we can even discuss childcare and contractual arrangements.”

Lancashire Police will be holding recruitment days at stations across the county for potential applicants to drop in, meet the crew and find out more:

Wesham Fire Station 7pm-9pm 19/10/2022

Morecambe Fire Station 4pm-8pm 20/10/2022

Haslingden Fire Station 11:30am-1pm 22/10/2022 or 6pm-8pm 24/10/2022

Padiham Fire Station 2pm-4pm 22/10/2022 or 6pm-8pm 31/10/2022

St Annes Fire Station 6:30pm-9pm 24/10/2022

Earby Fire Station 3pm-8pm 24/10/2022

Bamber Bridge Fire Station 7pm-9pm 26/10/2022

Nelson Fire Station 3pm-8pm 31/10/2022

