Recruitment experts Fresh Perspective pledge to help rescue animals find a ‘Fresh’ start

A top team of Chorley recruiters are to use their successful skills in finding the right candidates to help unwanted animals find loving new owners.

Committed sisters and dog rescuers Emily and Laura Leyland have launched their business Fresh Perspective Resourcing’s first ever ‘Charity of the Year’ and will partner with Animal Care.

The sisters and their wider team will volunteer with the animal rescue charity and raise much-needed funds, as well as assisting with the re-homing programme.

Talent Acquisition Director Emily, 30, who adopted Staffy called Lenny. said: “Matching the right person to the right opportunity is our absolute passion at Fresh.

"We want to help abandoned animals have a fresh start too, which is why we are partnering with Animal Care.”

“We went to the shelter feeling so excited to spend time with the animals but came out sobbing emotional wrecks! It’s impossible to say how much we admire Faye, Michael and their team of committed staff and volunteers; they are so humble and work 365 days a year – sheltering animals to save their lives. We feel so grateful to help them!”

Animal Care is based in Scotforth, Lancaster and has been a registered charity since 1978. Predominately saving dogs, cats, rabbits, guinea pigs and rodents, it re-homes around 800 animals each year, as well as providing an educational service to schools and groups.

“Volunteering and being able to invest our time and resources to promote Animal Care’s rehoming programme are just as important to us as fundraising,” added Fresh Perspective’s Managing Director Laura, 34, who has three rescue pugs named Louie, Jenny and Alfie.

“This year, Fresh was shortlisted in multiple categories at both the Lancashire BIBA Awards and the Sub36 Awards for revolutionising recruitment across the North West. With our profile growing bigger by the day, we are privileged to be in a position to choose two charities a year to support – one that benefits animals and another that helps people.”

Faye Goymer, Animal Care’s General Manager, welcomed the new partnership and said: “Not many companies have a pet-friendly office, so Michael and I immediately bonded with Emily and Laura, who bring their dogs to work too!

"We are always busy and the shelter is always very full, but we receive no government funding; therefore, when a local business like Fresh Perspective chooses to back our little charity, it makes a big difference. We really appreciate their support and are looking forward to building a great relationship.”

To find out more about Animal Care, visit www.animalcare-lancaster.co.uk