Record £28k in Sian’s memory

The family of a teenager who took her own life have raised a record amount for a mental health charity.

Sian Waterhouse’s relatives raised more than £28,000 hosting fundraising events in the 16-year-old’s memory in aid of Lancashire Mind.

Sian Waterhouse' family presents a cheque to Lancashire Mind for �28.463.50 from events held in Sian's memory.

The donation is the largest single amount the charity has received in its history.

Sian’s family and friends organised two fundraisers, Shine for Sian, an evening event with live music, a raffle and auction, and a family fun day. Both events took place in Sian’s hometown of Morecambe and were incredibly well supported by the local community.

The family organised the fundraisers as they wanted to help young people to face mental health conditions and look after their wellbeing.

Sian’s father Paul Waterhouse said: “Myself and Sian’s mother Ann are overwhelmed with the generosity, support and kindness we have been shown by our local community and would like to thank everyone who donated, gave up their time and contributed in any way to the success of these events. Over 600 people attended the Shine for Sian evening. There were people enjoying themselves, talking to people they didn’t know and everyone had smiles on their faces until the small hours.

The family Fun day was also a huge success with loads of activities including live music, games and stalls. People also had the opportunity to make be spoke handmade bracelets in memory of Sian with certificates of authenticity.”

“We are delighted to have raised so much for Lancashire Mind, as we know that the work that they do across the county will help other young people who may be struggling or feeling alone.

“The events were also about helping young people to feel able to talk about their worries and feelings and I think we have achieved that too. We know Sian would be happy to know we are doing what we can to help others.”

Lancashire Mind Fundraising Co-ordinator Fabienne Clough said: “We truly cannot thank Paul and Ann enough for raising this incredible amount for Lancashire Mind.

“Their donation will enable us to continue to do vital work across Lancashire and it really will change the lives of many young people.

“We are also thankful to them for opening up conversations about mental health amongst young people at a time when they are dealing with the loss of their daughter; it’s an incredibly selfless thing to do.”

Sian’s family and friends will continue to fundraise in Sian’s memory and have planned a family fun day at The Cumberland View on Sunday, August 25. For full details of all future events please like the Shine for Sian facebook page.