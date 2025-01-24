Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lancashire-based collection of 150 vintage tractors, pre-war and classic cars, commercial vehicles and memorabilia is to be sold at auction.

Auctioneer Cheffins will host a timed online auction taking place from February 18 till 27 of the collection belonging to Carnforth enthusiast Rodney Thompson - a well-known collector who ran a Vauxhall dealership in his younger years.

Rodney Thompson's David Brown 50D | submit

Highlights among the early cars include a 1928 Vauxhall R-Type 20-60 which has an estimate of £12,000 and £15,000 and a 1933 Vauxhall ASX Light Six Stratford which is set to sell for £12,000 to £15,000, alongside a 1937 Singer Bantam van which could achieve between £5,000 and £7,000. Among the tractors, a David Brown 50D tractor has an estimate of £22,000 - £25,000; a rare David Brown DB4 crawler fitted with Bray front dozer, dating from 1941 is set to achieve between £5,000 and £7,000 and a 1942 Marshall Model M tractor, has an estimate of £15,000 - £18,000.

Tom Godsmark, director at Cheffins said: “Rodney Thompson is a well-known restorer of classic and vintage vehicles, and this sale is a testament to some of the fantastic restoration projects he undertook during his many years of collecting.

“Having been in the motor industry all his life, during his later years, his passion became more focused on collecting and he amassed quite the eclectic mix over the course of over 40 years. The collection is being sold on behalf of the family and sees some very original examples, including a number of rare David Brown tractors, a particular favourite of Rodney’s, as they were some of the first tractors which were used on the family farm in Carnforth.

Rodney Thompson's Vauxhall ASX | submit

“Rodney Thompson is a well-known figure in the vintage tractor fraternity, and we expect this sale will draw a number of enthusiasts, as well as local buyers based in the Lancashire area.”

To view the catalogue, visit: https://www.cheffins.co.uk/machinery-vintage-auctions.htm