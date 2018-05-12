Rapper $milez joins residents at Buckshaw Retirement Village

Residents at a Chorley retirement village were all smiles recently, after a performance from a Chester rap/hip-hop artist.

Read more: /volunteers-join-dementia-friendly-market-square-at-buckshaw-retirement-village-1-9010083 and /buckshaw-retirement-residents-try-out-virual-reality-1-8622273

Rap artist $milez performed several of his own hits, as well as singing some of the residents’ favourite songs at a recent performance at Buckshaw Retirement Village, which includes independent and assisted living facilities as well as a specialist dementia service.

$milez, real name Kyle McHugh, was invited to perform for residents as part of a talent show, which revealed hidden talents of both residents and staff.

The line-up showcased a host of different talents, including singers, impression artists and comedians.

Lisa Barnes, regional director of the Hica group, which runs the village, said: “The talent show was a huge success, which was enjoyed by all. “It was fantastic to see some of the Residents performing themselves, but also seeing lots of people outside enjoying the sunshine.

“We endeavour to provide meaningful activity for the people we support. Events like this can be a real success, and clearly, this worked.”

Chris Durnan, market square coordinator at The Lodge, said: “It was fantastic to see the different talents that some of our staff and residents have.

“I also decided to invite $milez to perform as I thought it was a good opportunity to build up engagement and Buckshaw’s relationship with the wider community. Some of our residents even had a go at rapping a few of their favourite songs.”