Rallying: Drivers battle it out on roads at Fires North West Stages Rally

Following a change in the law, it is now possible to organise a car rally over public roads in the UK which are legally closed to non-competing traffic.

Last weekend’s Legend Fires North West Stages Rally was such an event and attracted a full entry of 120 cars.

Based at Myerscough College, the rally cars and crews had a ceremonial start on Friday evening in Garstang, where the Mayor along with hundreds of spectators turned out to witness and enjoy the colourful spectacle.

This year’s rally comprised 50 competitive miles over 12 special stages, using roads east of Garstang to Oakenclough, moorland roads to the south of Abbeystead, Stalmine and Weeton Army Camp.

Arron Newby took the number one slot in his TEGSport Subaru Impreza, Darren Atkinson/Phil Sandham were out together for the first time since the complete and lengthy rebuild of Darren’s Millington-engine Mk2 Escort - seeded at 23.

Bill Hignett brought his Sierra out at number 109, while John Livermore was in his Lune Valley Motors Avenger at number 118

The competitors started the special stages at 30 second intervals, although there were a few occasions when slower cars were being caught .

