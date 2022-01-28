Railway detonator handed to police after being spotted at Morecambe charity shop

British Transport Police Lancashire said the device was spotted at a shop in Morecambe before being handed in to the local police station on Thursday January 27.

National Rail Incident Response were called to attend the station and collect the detonator.

A railway detonator is a small explosive device which is strapped to a railway line to warn train drivers not to proceed onto a line which has been closed due to an obstruction or hazard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The railway detonator found in a Morecambe charity shop. Photo: BTP Lancashire

When a train passes over the device it explodes, emitting a loud bang which signals the driver to make an emergency stop.

BTP Lancashire said the device was made in around 1945 and had an expiry date of July 1950.

A spokesman said on social media: "A railway detonator was handed in to @MorecambePolice Station yesterday after it had been found at a charity shop in #Morecambe.

"Detonators are used on the railway as an emergency warning device.

"Network Rail Incident Response attended and collected the detonator.

"They did a bit of research and from the markings on it established this one was probably made around 1945.