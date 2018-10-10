`

Rafiki Jazz at More Music in Morecambe

Get up close and personal with acclaimed world music collective Rafiki Jazz on Sunday (October 14) at More Music in Morecambe.

After delivering a memorable midnight performance on the legendary Siam stage at WOMAD 2018, Rafiki Jazz tour their new Rafiki Jazz Up Close event, bringing a compelling set of new music of migration and memory bathed in mesmerising Islamic geometric animations from award-winning digital artist Zarah Hussain.

Expect a rich masala of mesmerising new music traversing continents, languages and cultures.

After the performance there will be a lively and topical talk-back featuring the musicians and audience in conversation with producer and MC, Remi Adefeyisan.

A collective of nine musicians, Rafiki Jazz remix roots and tell modern day stories, with a glance back to the ancients.

Doors: 6pm. Under 14s free.

Tickets cost £13 in advance and are available from www.moremusic.org.uk or by calling More Music on 01524 831997.