Rae Morris to play intimate Lancaster Town Hall gig following stand out park performance

After a standout performance at Highest Point Festival in 2018, Rae Morris will return to Lancaster for an intimate performance on Thursday November 14 as part of her ‘At The Piano’ tour.

Morris has already sold out her tour dates for Manchester, London and Glasgow, and will now bring the personal and nostalgic show to Lancaster Town Hall.

The ‘Do It’ and ‘Under The Shadows’ singer was born in Blackpool and started playing the piano when she was just four years old and has a long-standing relationship with BBC Radio Lancashire.

Rae Morris said about the shows: “I remember going down to an open mic night in Garstang near Preston in 2010 to just watch before plucking up the courage to cart my keyboard back there the following month and play a semi-finished song to a warm crowd of music lovers. Most of my first live experiences went like that, me at a keyboard sitting side on to the audience with eyes closed. I’ve decided to do a couple of piano gigs in November. I hope that at least one of the dates is near enough to you and that they’ll be special and nostalgic nights for those of you who’ve been with me since the start, and for those who have just joined in time for the new adventures!”

Tickets on sale at 9am on September 6 from ww.skiddle.com.