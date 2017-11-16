Racer Murphy just misses out on podium spot

Galgate’s Liam Murphy ended the season fourth in the Mazda MX5 Supercup Championship.

The promising racer missed out on a podium spot by just two points paying the price for coming out on the wrong side on an accident in the penultimate round at Croft.

The final outing of 2017 came at Donington Park, Murphy qualifying fourth for race one in a field of 37 cars.

An early altercation saw him pushed off the track at speed, but the Galgate driver stayed calm through the gravel trap and rejoined the race, ultimately coming home in eighth.

Murphy started the second race from that position and worked his way up to second, breaking the lap record on the way.

He backed up the podium finish on his third outing of the weekend by repeating the feat, despite seeing his early front row position slip away after being pushed wide.