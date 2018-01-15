Queen of the Jungle Toff cancels Lancaster show

I’m A Celebrity star Georgia “Toff” Toffolo has cancelled her show in Lancaster on Saturday.

Georgia, known as “Toff”, was due to meet fans in Dalton Rooms nightclub on Saturday January 20.

But the media personality best known for appearing on E4 reality television series ‘Made in Chelsea’ and winning the 17th series of ITV’s ‘I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!’ last year, has pulled out.

“She has cancelled on us and a few other venues around the UK,” said Paul Roberts, managing director of Dalton Rooms, based in Dalton Square.

“We received a phone call from her agents and management team apologising but due to TV filming circumstances she will not be able to make it to Lancaster.

“Unfortunately when you book celebrity appearances they do state in the contract they can cancel at anytime.

“We had hotel rooms booked, flyers, posters and a radio campaign so it’s a big loss for us.

“This is genuinely out of our hands. We can only apologise to everybody.”

Information regarding ticket refunds to come soon.