Quality Award win for village fish and chip shop

Black’s Finest Fish and Chips in Halton has been named Quality Award champion by The National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF).

Black’s, in High Road, received the award at the 2019 National Fish & Chip Awards, organised by Seafish, last week.

The NFFF Quality Award ‘Champion’ category is an extension of the organisation’s quality accreditation scheme – a rigorous industry benchmark. The award category is only open to businesses that hold an NFFF Quality Award and crowns the ultimate ‘champion’ of this prestigious accreditation programme.

To reach this stage, Black’s were required to demonstrate that they met the NFFF’s quality benchmark which included assessment of the overall quality of premises, working practices, key ingredients, hygiene standards and staff training.

Most importantly, it looked at how businesses promoted the significance of this quality mark to customers.

Marcus Coleman, chief executive at Seafish, said: “As well as delivering a superior product and service, Black’s have demonstrated excellence in all aspects of running their business and have set fantastic standards for other Quality Award holders and the wider fish and chip industry to aspire to. Congratulations to them.”