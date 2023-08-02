News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

Pupils fundraise to plant a tree in Lancaster village school grounds

Four pupils at Bolton-le-Sands CE Primary School planted a tree in their school grounds after raising the money to buy it.
By Gayle RouncivellContributor
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 11:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 11:03 BST

Last year, the school pledged to plant 40 trees in the school grounds as part of a tree planting initiative, planting 310 trees in the local area – one for every child at the school.

This goal was achieved in part thanks to the Woodland Trust for donating 30 of the trees, and the support of Barbara Colley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Last year’s Year 6 pupils planted the trees before they moved on to high school.

The youngsters from Bolton-le-Sands Primary School involved in the project.The youngsters from Bolton-le-Sands Primary School involved in the project.
The youngsters from Bolton-le-Sands Primary School involved in the project.
Most Popular

This year, four of the Year 6 girls – Lydia, Bel, Lola and Emily – took it upon themselves to create a campaign about ‘saving our trees’.

The girls led a whole school assembly highlighting the importance of trees and undertook a sponsored silence, raising money to plant an established sweet chestnut tree.

This tree now takes pride of place on the edge of the school playground.

Related topics:LancasterWoodland Trust