Last year, the school pledged to plant 40 trees in the school grounds as part of a tree planting initiative, planting 310 trees in the local area – one for every child at the school.

This goal was achieved in part thanks to the Woodland Trust for donating 30 of the trees, and the support of Barbara Colley.

Last year’s Year 6 pupils planted the trees before they moved on to high school.

The youngsters from Bolton-le-Sands Primary School involved in the project.

This year, four of the Year 6 girls – Lydia, Bel, Lola and Emily – took it upon themselves to create a campaign about ‘saving our trees’.

The girls led a whole school assembly highlighting the importance of trees and undertook a sponsored silence, raising money to plant an established sweet chestnut tree.