Public urged to call 999 if they see missing girl, 14, with links to Morecambe, Preston and Lancaster

Published 28th May 2025, 13:13 BST

An urgent appeal has been made to find a missing 14-year-old girl who has connections to Morecambe, Preston and Lancaster.

Tia was last seen in the Lines Street area of Morecambe at approximately 6.55 pm yesterday.

The 14-year-old is described as 5ft 3in tall, with long brown hair tied back.

An urgent appeal has been made to find a missing Tia who has connections to Morecambe, Preston and Lancaster
An urgent appeal has been made to find a missing Tia who has connections to Morecambe, Preston and Lancaster | Lancashire Police

She was last seen wearing a light blue hoodie, black tracksuit bottoms and a black coat.

Tia has links to Preston and Lancaster.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "She is missing from home, and we are extremely concerned for her wellbeing."

"If you see Tia, please call 999 immediately.

"For non-urgent sightings, call 101 quoting log 1259 from May 27, 2025."

