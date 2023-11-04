Public urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of missing man who was last seen in Lancaster
and live on Freeview channel 276
Rafal was last seen at Mainway in Lancaster.
He was wearing a black jumper with a white ‘warning explicit content’ graphic on the chest, a grey jacket with a yellow pocket on the chest and right waist, grey/black tracksuit bottoms and possibly another plain grey jacket.
Rafal is described as a large male, of stocky build, and has a freshly shaved head.
He also has a scar and a wound on the back of his head, police said.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “He’s currently missing from home and we’re concerned for his welfare, so are now asking the public for help.”
The public have been urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Rafal.
If you have any other information about his whereabouts, call police on 101 quoting LC-20231103-0773.