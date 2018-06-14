Pub couple reveal festive ice rink plans for Lancaster

Plans to create a winter wonderland in one of Lancaster’s historic squares have been revealed.

Whilst the city has been basking in warm sunshine, exciting proposals have been drawn up to build an ice skating rink in time for Christmas.

Photo Neil Cross Hannah and Martin Horner of The Borough.

The plans, which are being put forward by Hannah and Martin Horner from The Borough pub, would see a real ice skating rink being created in Dalton Square, with the Queen Victoria Statue as its centrepiece.

The rink would have capacity for 200 people at any one time, and would be open between late November and early January.

A planning application is due to be submitted to Lancaster City Council within the next few days.

Working alongside Chris Selkirk, of Sustainable Festivals, the couple also plan to create space for food and drink stalls under a marquee between Dalton Square and Sulyard Street.

Martin Horner, who runs the Borough and The Britannia in Lancaster and The Lodge in Slyne, said: “Hannah and I have often looked out from the function room at The Borough onto Dalton Square and had visions of an ice rink in the winter time.

“When Dalton Square is all lit up on crisp winter nights there are few places as magical.

“Late last year I met with Chris to talk about other event ideas when by chance I mentioned the idea of an ice rink.

“Chris explained that he’d written plans in the past for similar projects and the idea grew from there.

“It’s a hugely ambitious and exciting project which the whole community can benefit from.

“Whilst the ice rink will be open to the general public we’re really keen to engage schools and young people.

“There’ll be a large-scale programme of events for local primary schools and community groups alongside opportunities for local businesses to benefit from private hire too.”

Dan Knowles, marketing director at The Borough, said: “We want this to be a community event, that provides access to an experience that you wouldn’t usually find in a region like this.

“We want to work with schools to provide access to children during the week, and we’re keen to hear from anyone who would like to use the facilities.

“There’s also a great opportunity for businesses in the region to partner with us in terms of sponsorship and advertising.

“We’re looking to attract people from right across Lancashire, Cumbria and North Yorkshire.

“It’s a great thing for seasonal shoppers and day trippers to the city.”

The rink will be made from real ice, and takes around 10 days to construct, and a week to dismantle.

The planned opening hours will be from midday to 9pm seven days a week except Christmas Day, and early bird tickets will be available from the website at www.lancasteronice.co.uk. More details can be found on the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Lancasteronice/