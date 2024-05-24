Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was smiles all round as residents and staff celebrated a proud moment at their Morecambe care home.

Mayor of Lancaster, Coun Roger Dennison, joined the celebrations at Anchor care home, Eric Morecambe House, after it was awarded Veteran Friendly Framework status.

Fittingly, the event was held just a day after nationwide commemorations of VE Day.

The Veteran Friendly Framework (VFF) is an accreditation service for care homes which support armed forces’ veterans. It aims to tackle loneliness and isolation and deliver improved health and wellbeing outcomes for more than 25,000 veterans.

Mayor of Lancaster, Coun Roger Dennison, with residents and staff at Eric Morecambe House.

The framework offers training and resources to assess and improve care home services for veterans. Care providers must meet eight standards to complete their accreditation.

Kathryn Glass, Star and Garter’s VFF Project Lead, said: “Eric Morecambe House’s application was of an exceptionally high standard and a testament to the dedication, passion and commitment the team has for providing high-quality person-centred care for residents, and colleagues alike.

"They deserve credit for all their hard work and commitment to undertaking this framework and for being so welcoming with the VFF Team.”

Home manager Stephanie Webster said: “I am extremely proud of my team and my residents for the way they have pulled together to achieve this for our home. We had a very special event to celebrate it.

"We are the first care home in Lancashire to receive this accreditation and that is something we are extremely proud of.”