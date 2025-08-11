Prospective Morecambe FC buyers say owners cancelled mediation meeting at last minute

Panjab Warriors announced they had received EFL clearance to proceed with a takeover in early June Photo: Morecambe FC

A group who want to buy Morecambe FC have issued a statement claiming that owner Jason Whittingham cancelled a planned mediation session related to the purchase of the club.

In a statement on Friday, prospective buyers Panjab Warriors said that they had agreed to a meeting with an independent mediator who was "mutually known" to both parties at the request of Whittingham and co-owner Colin Goldring.

The meeting was supposedly set to take place in London last Thursday, but the Warriors say that the pair cancelled on Wednesday evening.

Panjab Warriors, who have been attempting to buy the club for over a year, also claimed that the mediator was not only appointed by Whittingham and Goldring, but later informed them that they would not be facilitating any discussions.

“Panjab Warriors have made consistent efforts to engage constructively with both Jason Whittingham and Colin Goldring in order to conclude the long-overdue sale of Morecambe Football Club,” read the statement. “At the request of Jason and Colin, we agreed to a meeting facilitated by an independent mediator -someone chosen by them but mutually known and trusted by both sides. We awaited confirmation of the time and location.

“On 06 August 2025 (Wednesday) morning, the nominated mediator informed us that Jason and Colin had agreed to attend the meeting in Central London on 07 August 2025 (Thursday), with the final details to be confirmed by midday. However, despite this assurance, we were informed later that evening that Jason and Colin had once again cancelled the meeting, providing weak and unconvincing excuses.

“Yesterday [Thursday] morning, the independent mediator-appointed by Jason and Colin themselves—confirmed that he will no longer be facilitating discussions, citing a complete lack of sincerity and commitment from them,” it continued. “This ongoing pattern of avoidance must end. We urge Jason and Colin to stop prolonging the suffering of everyone impacted by the current crisis at Morecambe FC.

“The time has come to complete the sale that has already been agreed, so the club, its staff, supporters, and community can finally move forward.”

Jason Whittingham was approached for comment.