Promenade Concert Orchestra to perform in Morecambe

Occhestra

Surrounded by potted palms and aspidistras, the PCO concert programme contains music often heard in the Palm Court at sea-side and spa towns across the country last century, and now often heard in television period dramas.

All the works to be performed were the ‘pop music’ of their day and include the spirited and rousing overture, ‘Die Felsenmuhle’, Kenneth Alford’s ‘The Mad Major’ march, Eric Coates’s delightful ‘From the Countryside’ Suite, an intermezzo arrangement by Haydn Wood of the ‘I hear you calling’ song, a popular show selection from Jerome Kern’s ‘Roberta’ which includes, ‘Smoke gets in your eyes’ and ‘I won’t dance’; a waltz and a mazurka, interspersed with solos on the violin, cello, harp and the famous ‘Victorian Kitchen Garden’ solo for clarinet, harp and strings from television fame, plus a flute duet! As with every good ‘pier orchestra’ the solos are played by the orchestral members.

Morecambe is unique in having its own large orchestra performing light and popular music as they attract local, regional and national visitors interested in their concerts.

Tickets at £15 £13 (concessions) £7 (child) from the Platform Box Office, Old Station Buildings, Central Promenade, Morecambe LA44DB 01524582803 www.lancaster.gov.uk/platform.