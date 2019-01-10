Promenade Concert Orchestra return to Morecambe’s Platform

The Promenade Concert Orchestra returns to the Platform in Morecambe to give its 12th annual New Year Viennese Concert on Sunday January 27 at 3pm.

As always, the programme focusses on music composed by the Strauss family, including the familiar The Artist’s Life and 1001 Nights waltzes; a rare Strauss overture, but with a familiar waltz melody, Waldteufel’s exciting Espana waltz based on Chabrier’s music and a Marsch Militaire by Schubert.

There are one or two surprises to ‘pop open’ the Champagne bottle and a Philip and Dorothy Green Young Artist Award-winning soprano soloist, Catriona Hewitson, to sing Gounod’s Waltz song and Adele’s Audition aria, Couplet, from Die Fledermaus, among other appropriate arias.

A welcome return of The Turning Point Theatre Arts from Lancaster, director, Gail Johnston, to dance to the PCO accompaniment, and the programme ends with the Blue Danube waltz and, with audience participation, the Radezsky March.

The PCO will also be appearing at the Blackpool Winter Gardens Open Day on Saturday January 26, as they perform Viennese dance music which originally came from the Winter Gardens music library and now in the PCO conductor, Howard Rogerson’s music library, which would have been performed in the Empress Ballroom in the 19th and 20th centuries where the PCO will be performing.

Tickets at £16 and £14 (concessions) accompanied children free. Call The Platform Box Office on 01524 582803.