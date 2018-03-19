Prince’s Trust team completes refurb of Morecambe community centre

Members of Morecambe Prince’s Trust Team 47 successfully completed their community project at Stanley’s Youth and Community Centre.

As part of the 12 week course they completed with Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, the team of 13 local young people spent three weeks planning the project and then redecorating several areas within the well-used Morecambe community centre.

On Friday they organised a handover celebration which was well attended by friends, families, community members, fire service personnel and partner agencies.

Each young person delivered a short speech and explained what they had benefited from the project.

The event was also attended by the deputy mayor, Stuart Bateson, who thanked everyone for their hard work and dedication and then cut the ribbon to declare the project open.

Philli McCormick, one of the members of Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service delivery staff, said: “They were fantastic and I was so proud of every single one of them for the hard work they have put in to the project and also for delivering a speech at the handover event.”

For more information about the Prince’s Trust please contact team leader Charlie on 07900 268708 or by email at PTMorecambe@lancsfirerescue.org.uk