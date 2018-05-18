Prince Charles to walk Meghan Markle down the aisle

The Prince of Wales will accompany Meghan Markle down the aisle at her wedding to Prince Harry, Kensington Palace said.

In statement, Kensington Palace said: "Ms Meghan Markle has asked His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of the Quire of St George's Chapel on her Wedding Day.

The Prince of Wales.

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms Markle to The Royal Family in this way."

It follows Meghan Markle's father staging paparazzi photos in a bid to recast his image as a "loving father", celebrity website TMZ has said.

Ms Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, will take her daughter to the wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

The ceremony begins at midday on Saturday (May19) and will be broadcast to the world.

The Duke of Edinburgh is also set to attend the royal wedding, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

Philip, 96, has been recovering after undergoing a hip operation.

The duke was spotted at the Royal Windsor Horse Show last week - the first public sighting of the Queen's consort since he left hospital.