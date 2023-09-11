Lancashire county councillors meeting last Thursday agreed to increase on-street parking charges in a bid to encourage drivers to use off-street car parks as first preference.

The decision will see 30 minute parking charges in Church Street, Dalton Square, Friar Street, Marton Street, New Road and Penny Street rise from 80p to £1.20 and from £1.50 to £2.20 for an hour’s stay.

On-street parking for up to one hour in George Street, Quarry Road and Robert Street is to rise from £1.50 to £2.20, as well as on Castle Hill, in High Street, Phoenix Street, Queen Street and St Mary’s Parade.

Two hours’ parking on Castle Hill, in High Street, Phoenix Street, Queen Street and St Mary’s Parade jumps from £2.60 to £3.20.

These new charges will apply Monday-Saturday, 8am-6pm, and are expected to come into force within the next few months.

County Coun Scott Smith, lead member for highways and active travel, said: "There’s always more demand to park on-street than the number of spaces available in busy city centres, which is why we have to regulate parking to ensure safety, and balance the needs of everyone wanting to park.

"On-street parking always has some impact on traffic movement and as such, we work on the principle that people should be encouraged to use off-street car parks as their first preference.”

Lancaster City Council controversially increased its off-street car parking charges in 2022. Most short stay off-street parking charges in Lancaster city centre are £1 for 30 minutes, £2 for one hour and £3 for two hours. Parking after 6pm costs £2.