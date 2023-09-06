Price of parking in Lancaster city centre set to rise
Lancashire county councillors are meeting tomorrow (September 7) to discuss proposals to increase on-street parking charges to encourage drivers to use off-street car parks as first preference.
The proposals would see 30 minute parking charges in Church Street, Dalton Square, Friar Street, Marton Street, New Road and Penny Street rise from 80p to £1.20 and from £1.50 to £2.20 for an hour’s stay.
On-street parking for up to one hour in George Street, Quarry Road and Robert Street could rise from £1.50 to £2.20 as it could on Castle Hill, in High Street, Phoenix Street, Queen Street and St Mary’s Parade. Two hours parking on Castle Hill, in High Street, Phoenix Street, Queen Street and St Mary’s Parade could jump from £2.60 to £3.20.
These new charges would apply Monday-Saturday, 8am-6pm, as now, and could come into force within the next few months.
County Coun Scott Smith, lead member for highways and active travel, said: "There’s always more demand to park on-street than the number of spaces available in busy city centres, which is why we have to regulate parking to ensure safety, and balance the needs of everyone wanting to park.
"On-street parking always has some impact on traffic movement and as such, we work on the principle that people should be encouraged to use off-street car parks as their first preference.”
Lancaster City Council controversially increased its off-street car parking charges in 2022. Most short stay off-street parking charges in Lancaster city centre are £1 for 30 minutes, £2 for one hour and £3 for two hours. Parking after 6pm costs £2.