Lancashire county councillors are meeting tomorrow (September 7) to discuss proposals to increase on-street parking charges to encourage drivers to use off-street car parks as first preference.

The proposals would see 30 minute parking charges in Church Street, Dalton Square, Friar Street, Marton Street, New Road and Penny Street rise from 80p to £1.20 and from £1.50 to £2.20 for an hour’s stay.

On-street parking for up to one hour in George Street, Quarry Road and Robert Street could rise from £1.50 to £2.20 as it could on Castle Hill, in High Street, Phoenix Street, Queen Street and St Mary’s Parade. Two hours parking on Castle Hill, in High Street, Phoenix Street, Queen Street and St Mary’s Parade could jump from £2.60 to £3.20.

Read more: Body of elderly man found in Lancaster Canal

These new charges would apply Monday-Saturday, 8am-6pm, as now, and could come into force within the next few months.