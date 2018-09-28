Preston cricket star Freddie Flintoff takes on new role as the first official Lancashire ambassador

Preston cricket star Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff is batting for his county once more, as the first official Lancashire Ambassador.

Freddie, who grew up in Ribbleton, and still has family in the area, will be working with Marketing Lancashire to raise the profile of his home county.

As part of his role, he will attend key events organised by Marketing Lancashire, showcasing the county in the UK and overseas.

Freddie, 40, said “I’m a proud Lancashire lad and feel honoured to have been invited to become the first official Lancashire Ambassador.

“One of the best feelings in the world is representing your county and country, whether that’s in the field of sport or in business.

“I’m looking forward to working alongside fellow Lancastrians to help generate further interest and investment in the county, towards a more prosperous and secure future for Lancashire.”

Rachel McQueen, chief executive of Marketing Lancashire, said: “Lancashire is a proud and dynamic economic region at the heart of the North West with significant strengths in aerospace, engineering, manufacturing and quality of life. These world-class assets are familiar to Lancastrians but we still have some way to go in terms of national and international recognition.

“One of our biggest strengths, undeniably, is our people; renowned for their entrepreneurship, skill and creativity, good humour and hospitality.

“Our aim with the Lancashire ambassadors is to harness those powerful attributes, individual experiences and influence to help celebrate and share our pride in this place.

“Freddie is the first of our official Lancashire ambassadors and we’re genuinely thrilled to have him ‘batting’ for his county once again.”

Leader of Lancashire County Council, County Councillor Geoff Driver, said: “Freddie’s passion for his home city and county is immense, and he has arguably been acting as an ambassador for Lancashire for many years.

“I am delighted that he has agreed to work more closely with us and that we could make the introduction to Marketing Lancashire for him to become an official ambassador for Lancashire.

“I know he will be great in helping to raise the profile of our county even further.”

Marketing Lancashire has already successfully showcased its We Are Lancashire programme at international trade shows, Cannes and The Paris Airshow.