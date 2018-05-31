Premier Division now starting to take shape

Lancaster Cricket Club skipper Luke Phillips reckons the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division is just beginning to take shape.

After a topsy-turvy opening few weeks of the summer, two teams – Croston and Longridge – have opened up a little gap at the top after winning five of their first six games.

However, after collecting two wins on the bounce, Lancaster have moved up to third in the table – on the coat tails of the top two.

While accepting that it is still currently very tight with just 17 points separating fourth-placed Eccleston and second-bottom Penwortham, Phillips believes the next few weeks will see the table begin to stretch.

“Hopefully we will get another win this weekend,” said Phillips.

“I think the top group might start to pull away a bit over the next few weeks, although it’s still quite close at the minute.

“If you lose, you can still drop down a couple of places, but I think over the next couple of weeks there will be a bit more of a top and bottom feel to the division.

“But with 12 points for a win, you can still get back in it so we’ve just got to try and keep winning and put a bit of distance between ourselves and the teams below us.”

Phillips was a spectator on Saturday as a sore knee kept him out of action and admits he might struggle to win his place back after Lancaster were comfortable eight-wicket victors over Penwortham.

“We bowled really well again on Saturday and our batting has improved a bit too,” he said.

“We have asked people to step up and be counted and that’s what they have done the last couple of weeks.

“It was a thoroughly professional performance against Penwortham.

“I missed the game on Saturday – Iain Perrieman stepped in and did a good job.

“I’m definitely back for this weekend although I might struggle to get back in.”

Lancaster welcome Vernon Carus to Lune Road this weekend and Phillips is hopeful of making it three wins on the spin.

“I think Vernons have lost their last two so will be looking to end their losing streak,” Phillips added.