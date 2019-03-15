Pregnant Lancaster knife attacker loses prison sentence appeal

A Lancaster teenager who repeatedly stabbed another girl in a frenzied assault has lost her prison sentence appeal.

Anna Dickinson, 19, who is understood to be eight months pregnant and currently serving a 32 month prison term for stabbing Lois Henderson in February last year, had asked for her sentence to be reduced at the Court of Appeal in London.

But the court told the Lancaster Guardian that the appeal, which was heard on March 14, had been dismissed.

Lois’ father, Gary Henderson, who attended the hearing, said that the judge said she was “very lucky to receive what she got”, and again called for tougher sentences for knife crime.

Preston Crown Court heard in September 2018 that Dickinson carried out the attack at an address in Sycamore Grove in an act of “pure jealousy”, along with Kathryn Stanley, then 19, of Thornton Road, who also received 32 months, and Jordan Gardner, then 18, who was given a 21-month sentence.

Det Con Andy Clitheroe, of Lancaster CID, said at the time that Anna Dickinson was angered by her former partner’s friendship with Lois.

The attack left Lois with a collapsed lung and several deep knife wounds requiring stitches.

Mr Henderson said he understood that there was no mother and baby unit places at the prison Dickinson is in, and that when the baby is born she would need to give the child her mother.

Although the Lancaster Guardian hasn’t been able to confirm that this is the case.

He added: “The sentence remains the same.

“The appeal court judge said she was very lucky to receive what she got.

“I think it’s shocking that she’s appealed in the first place. They need to start giving bigger sentences to deter people from doing this.

I don’t have any sympathy with her at all. She could have killed my daughter.”