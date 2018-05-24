Pre-fab Four perform in Morecambe

The Rutles, renowned for their legendary parodies of The Beatles, will play live in Morecambe on Wednesday (May 30).

The band, widely known as the “Pre-Fab Four”, were originally formed as a spoof by Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band songwriter and musical genius Neil Innes, and Monty Python’s Eric Idle for a sketch in the cult TV show ‘Rutland Weekend Television’.

The Rutles went on to star in the film ‘All You Need Is Cash (The Rutles)’, which also features cameos from George Harrison, John Belushi, Dan Ackroyd, Sir Mick Jagger, Paul Simon, and Bill Murray.

The show at The Platform will start at 7.30pm on Wednesday, May 30. Tickets £20 from 01524 582803.