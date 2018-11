Morecambe businesses have raised thousands of pounds for the Royal British Legion.

Earlier this year, Morecambe Business Improvement District (BID) bought 3,000 giant poppies to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War, the formation of the Royal Air Force and Armed Forces Day.

The sale of the poppies generated a £2,000 profit for the legion.

A spokesman from the Royal British Legion said: “We very grateful for the money raised by the BID’s sale of poppies.”