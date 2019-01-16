Polls suggest majority in Lancaster and Morecambe want People’s Vote

Campaingers for a People’s Vote on EU membership held events in Lancaster and Morecambe over the weekend.

Organisers said that participants in the “Brexitometer” in Market Square on January were in favour of sticking with the current EU membership.

Jon Moore, from Lancaster People’s Vote Action Group, said: “The overwhelming majority of people we spoke to agree that what was promised can’t be delivered and they can see we’d be getting a worse deal than we already have.

“The problem with the Withdrawal Agreement, and leaving with no deals, is that brexit will go on forever because all the big questions are unanswered.

“Parliament cannot make progress so the decision should be handed back to the public, as only the people of the United Kingdom can sort this out.”

He added that more than three quarters of Lancaster participants and two thirds of Morecambe’s wanted to stick with the current EU membership.

Meanwhile Roger Mace, a Conservative Lancaster City Councillor, has added his name to a officers and representatives of Conservative groups has written an open letter urging MPs to consider a new public vote on Brexit.