Winter grant scheme for Morecambe and Lancaster businesses affected by Covid restrictions

Lancaster Town Hall. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

The Winter Grant Scheme is for businesses in the most affected sectors, who continue to be severely financially impacted through reduced income and/or increased costs.

Businesses who have previously received Local or Additional Restrictions Grants may be eligible, but must submit an application.

Businesses without a rateable value must be able to demonstrate that they have fixed annual business costs of over £1,000.

Businesses eligible to apply for this grant must operate in one of the following sectors:

• Travel / Tour Operators

• Tourism

• Hospitality

• Accommodation (excluding self-catering and campsites)

• Retail

• Arts

• Culture & Events

• Personal Services e.g. health & beauty

• Kennels & Catteries

• Suppliers to these sectors

Successful applicants will receive a one-off lump sum based on the amount of their annual fixed business costs.

This grant is open for applications up to February 4 2022.

Businesses that have been forced to close because staff are self-isolating due to Covid-19 can still apply for a Business Protection Grant. This is available to businesses in commercial properties both with and without a rateable value.

Businesses without a rateable value must be able to demonstrate that they have fixed annual business property costs of over £1,000.

Successful applicants will receive a one-off lump sum payment to help towards financial losses/costs due to the business closure.

Businesses who have previously received Local or Additional Restrictions Grants may be eligible, but must submit an application.

This grant is open for applications up to February 4 2022.

Funding for both grant schemes has been provided by the Government.

Councillor Tricia Heath, cabinet member with responsibility for economic recovery, said: “We know that many businesses are still suffering from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and the restrictions imposed. We want to support our local economy through these challenging times and would urge eligible businesses to take up the offer of support available to them.”

The council’s business support hub continues to provide wider ongoing support to all local businesses, including access to other sources of finance, help with skills and recruitment, business planning and mentoring, carbon reduction support and much more.