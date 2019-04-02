Theresa May's future as Prime Minister is under question following the Brexit process shuddering to a halt (Photo: Getty Images)

Who is the most likely to become the next Prime Minister?

As the Brexit behemoth stumbles to a halt once again, who are the likely candidates for the top job?

Theresa May has held her position as prime minister since July 2016, but has promised her party's backbenchers that she will move on before the next stage of the Brexit negotiations, provided her deal passes through parliament. That deal has now been rejected three times, with parliament also unable to find a majority for any of the other alternatives. This could see a general election and, before that, a potential Conservative party leadership contest if the government loses a no confidence vote in the House of Commons. The list of potential replacements for Theresa May is long, with both former and current ministers in the running. Let us know what you think by taking part in our poll.

1. Michael Gove - 4/1

2. Boris Johnson - 5/1

3. Jeremy Corbyn - 6/1

4. Jeremy Hunt - 8/1

