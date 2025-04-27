Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Voters across Lancaster and Morecambe head to the polls on Thursday (1st May) for local elections to Lancashire County Council.

A total of 50 candidates are standing in the Lancaster district at the poll, which is likely to be the last ever held for the county authority ahead of its expected abolition in around three years.

Polling stations are open between 7am and 10pm.

The Conservatives currently control the county council and have done so since 2017. The present political make-up of County Hall – after taking into account changes of party allegiance over the past four years since the last elections – sees the Tories with 46 seats, Labour on 26, the Liberal Democrats, the Green Party and Reform UK holding two each, while there are five independents and one seat is currently vacant.

The hopefuls in this week’s contest will be battling it out across 10 Lancaster and Morecambe divisions, the county council equivalent of electoral wards.

The Conservatives, Labour, the Liberal Democrats, the Green Party and Reform UK will be contesting all of the available seats. No other parties or independents are standing in the Lancaster district.

Lancashire-wide, several current county councillors are contesting seats either for a party other than the one they represented at the last vote in 2021, or as independents, having previously been part of a party.

The politicians at County Hall are responsible for a raft of services across all parts of Lancashire except Blackpool and Blackburn with Darwen – including adults and children’s social care, schools, highways, public health, waste processing and libraries.

Lancashire County Council's local elections are taking place on 1st May | National World

WHAT WILL I NEED TO VOTE?

For the first time at a Lancashire County Council election, you will need to bring with you suitable photo ID if you are voting in person at a polling station – such as a driving licence, passport or a bus pass for older or disabled people.

Postal votes must have reached the Lancaster electoral office by the time the polls close. It is now too late to apply to vote by post and to register to vote, if you have not already done so.

In certain emergency circumstances - such as a medical emergency, being called away from home for work or losing your photo ID in the days before an election - you can still apply for someone else to vote on your behalf up until 5pm on polling day itself. To do so, you should contact Lancaster City Council.

CANDIDATE LISTS

Below is a breakdown of all the Lancaster district candidates standing for election to Lancashire County Council on 1st May.

Heysham

Graeme Paul Austin – Reform UK

Sheldon Kent – Liberal Democrats

Catherine Potter – Labour

George Paul Thomson – Green Party

Andrew Paul Gardiner – Conservatives

Lancaster Central

Gina Dowding – Green Party

Thomas William Inman – Conservatives

Derek Kaye – Liberal Democrats

Rob Kelly – Reform UK

Fran Wild – Labour

Lancaster East

Sam Elliot Charlesworth – Labour

Phil Dunster – Liberal Democrats

Connor James Winter – Conservatives

Paul Byron Stubbins – Green Party

Michael Sean Kershaw – Reform UK

Lancaster Rural East

Shaun Patrick Crimmins – Reform UK

Geoff Eales – Labour

Peter James Jackson – Liberal Democrats

Sally Ann Shelley Maddocks – Green Party

Matthew Joseph Maxwell-Scott – Conservatives

Lancaster Rural North

Graham John Dalton – Reform UK

Alan Greenwell – Liberal Democrats

Sonny Remmer-Riley – Labour

Sue Tyldesley – Green Party

Phillippa Williamson – Conservatives

Lancaster South East

Lee David Garner – Reform UK

Daniel Robert Kirk – Conservatives

Erica Ruth Estelle Lewis – Labour

Malcolm Martin – Liberal Democrats

Hamish Mills – Green Party

Morecambe Central

Connor Frazer William Graham – Conservatives

Paul Bernard Hart – Liberal Democrats

Gary Andrew Kniveton – Reform UK

Patrick McMurray – Green Party

Margaret Pattison – Labour

Morecambe North

Sara-Louise Dobson – Green Party

Stuart Morris – Conservative

Jackson Stubbs – Labour

James Pilling – Liberal Democrats

Russell Robert Walsh – Reform UK

Morecambe South

Keith William Budden – Conservatives

Melanie Forrest – Green Party

Martin Gawith – Labour

Bill Jackson – Liberal Democrats

Brian Edward Moore – Reform UK

Skerton

Charles Edwards – Conservatives

James Harvey – Liberal Democrats

Andrew Robert Otway – Green Party

Hilda Jean Parr – Labour

Martyn Sutton – Reform UK

