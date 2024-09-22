What is Lancashire devolution, why should I care about it - and what does it mean for council tax bills?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If it feels like you’ve heard a lot about Lancashire devolution over the years, that’s because you probably have.

The long and winding road to getting an agreement can be traced all the way back to 2016.

This week, after many false dawns and often fractious discussions, the deal was finally done. But amid all the politics, you might be wondering what it means in practice and why it matters.

Wonder no longer…

What is devolution?

Devolution is the transfer of powers and responsibilities, historically held by central government, to local areas of England or entire nations like Scotland and Wales – giving the people and politicians in those places more control over the decisions that affect them.

Devolved areas get funding to deliver their new responsibilities – in the form of control over budgets that would previously have been spent on their behalf by Whitehall – as well as, usually, some additional cash.

Deals of different types have been done between the government and various parts of England – including Greater Manchester and the Liverpool City Region – over the past decade.

Now, finally, it’s Lancashire’s turn.

Has Lancashire been missing out by not having devolution?

It looks like it. An independent report last year estimated that the county’s economy was £1bn a year worse off for not yet having a deal.

Whatever their opinion on how devolution for Lancashire should look, most local politicians agree the county has been at a disadvantage without it.

Not only do devolved areas get more control over their own destiny and receive government funding that would otherwise be spent by Whitehall, they are also increasingly getting preferential access to other pots of funding – especially when it comes to transport.

For instance, last year, when the government announced how it would be spending the money saved by cancelling the northern leg of HS2, six areas across the North which had devolution deals in place were given access to a £4bn pot. However, Lancashire was one of 14 non-devolved localities which had to share a more modest £2.5bn.

It’s also been feared that Lancashire’s devolved neighbours, like Greater Manchester and the Liverpool City Region, have been able to forge an advantage over the county by attracting investment that might otherwise have come to Lancashire.

What will Lancashire get out of devolution?

The county has been given a ‘level 2’ deal – the mid-range of three types of devolution agreement on offer. With it comes:

***Control over the adult education budget for the county and new powers to better shape local skills provision to ensure that it meets the needs of the local economy.

***Up to £20 million capital funding to support “innovation-led growth”, including by maximising the benefits of the forthcoming arrival of the National Cyber Force headquarters in Samlesbury and the push towards a net-zero carbon economy.

***Compulsory purchase powers to acquire land that will be used to help drive the regeneration of the area and build more affordable homes.

***New powers to improve and better integrate local transport – including the ability to control bus services via franchising, subject to separate approval from the government (although since the Lancashire deal was announced, the new government has promised bus franchising powers to any area that wants them). Lancashire would also have to draw up an area-wide local transport plan.

***Potential for closer partnership working with government bodies to strengthen the local visitor and tourist economy.

So does this mean Lancashire is getting an elected mayor?

No – or at least not yet. Disagreement between local politicians over whether the county should have an elected mayor, like Greater Manchester’s Andy Burnham, has been one of the main reasons it’s taken so long for the county to strike a devolution deal.

The level 2 agreement provisionally agreed with the previous Conservative government last year – and which the new Labour administration has now said it will implement – has been specifically designed for those areas where it has been impossible to come to a consensus over a mayor.

However, that means Lancashire will get fewer powers – and less cash – than if it had opted for a mayoral figurehead and a broader, level 3, deal.

But a Lancashire mayor may yet be on the horizon – not least because the government has publicly encouraged the county to move towards that model, which it describes as the “gold standard” for devolution.

It also emerged this week that local government and English devolution minister Jim McMahon is expecting Lancashire to bring forward proposals for “deeper and wider devolution” by autumn 2025.

Although he did not specifically mention the creation of a mayor in that context, a move to a level 3 deal would require exactly that.

South Ribble MP Paul Foster says it’s his understanding that Lancashire could have a strengthened deal and mayor by the summer of 2026.

How will devolution work?

A new combined county authority (CCA) will be established early in the new year to oversee Lancashire’s newly-devolved powers and the funding that goes with them. Its membership will be made up of representatives of the three upper-tier authorities that did the deal with the government – Lancashire County Council and Blackpool and Blackburn with Darwen councils.

The county council will hold two votes and Blackpool and Blackburn with Darwen one each.

Two representatives from Lancashire’s 12 district authorities will sit on the CCA as ‘non-constituent’ members – meaning they won’t have a vote. Figures from the business and the academic world will also likely get a place at the table to provide input and advice from their sectors.

The three constituent council members will have to come to unanimous decisions on key matters like the CCA’s budget and approval of its policy framework. Other issues can be decided by a simple majority.

Does devolution mean my council tax bill will go up?

No. Unlike the mayoral combined authorities in places like Greater Manchester, Lancashire’s new combined county authority will not have the power to raise revenue by adding a charge to council tax bills. Although it will receive £1m from the government spread over the first three years of its operation, the CCA’s ongoing costs will be met by its three constituent local authority members.

Is my local council going to be abolished?

No. Lancashire County Council, the standalone authorities of Blackpool Council and Blackburn with Darwen Council and the district councils covering Preston, Chorley, South Ribble, West Lancashire, Fylde, Wyre, Lancaster, Ribble Valley, Burnley, Hyndbuirn, Rossendale and Pendle will all remain in place. They will continue to deliver exactly the same services as they do now.

However, there is concern amongst some district leaders that if Lancashire does eventually get a mayor, the government will insist on radical reduction in the number of councils in the county – most likely by scrapping all 15 of them and putting three new ‘unitary’ authorities in their place, covering Central Lancashire, the Fylde coast and North Lancashire, and East Lancashire.

What more would Lancashire get if it eventually moves to a mayoral deal?

More money, for a start. According to the last government’s Levelling Up White paper, level 3 devolution would include the setting up of a long-term investment fund, with an agreed annual allocation, along with a say over local rail and greater control over brownfield regeneration.

Championing the idea of a strengthened Lancashire devolution deal back in July, Blackpool South MP Chris Webb said it would be worth “hundreds of millions” more than the arrangement now being put in place.

DESTINATION DEVOLUTION: Lancashire’s eight year journey to a deal

June 2016 – Lancashire forms a shadow combined authority, chaired by then Blackpool Council leader Simon Blackburn, with Chorley Council leader Alistair Bradley as vice-chair. It is seen as the first step on the road to devolution, via closer co-operation between the county’s 15 councils – but Wyre Council declines to join over disquiet about the prospect of an elected mayor, seen as a likely requirement of any deal.

February 2017 – Fylde Council walks away from the shadow combined authority, stating that there is not enough to be gained from a potential deal.

July 2017 – Ribble Valley Borough Council also withdraws over concern about an elected mayor and whether district authorities would have a veto in any future devolved arrangements.

September 2017 – Cllr Blackburn says that there is interest amongst Lancashire’s councils in a little-noticed pledge in the Conservative Party election manifesto suggesting that a mayor would no longer be a prerequisite of a devolution deal.

October 2017 – then Northern Powerhouse minister and Rossendale and Darwen MP Jake Berry says it is not up to the government to “dictate” what a devolution deal for Lancashire should look like – and confirmed that a mayor would not be demanded.

2019 – the shadow combined authority is replaced by the Lancashire leaders’ group, chaired by then Lancashire County Council leader Geoff Driver. All 15 councils are at the table for monthly meetings, which are not solely focused on devolution.

June 2020 – all 15 Lancashire leaders support “the principle” of exploring the formation of a combined authority with an elected mayor who would have only “limited powers”. It was the first time there had been a unanimous decision on those issues. They also acknowledge that Lancashire’s complex council arrangements may need to be simplified if a combined authority is formed – a process known as “local government reorganisation”.

July 2020 – Preston City Council proposes to the government a merger with South Ribble, Chorley and West Lancashire – but just a day later, the latter three suggest a shake-up that excludes Preston.

September 2020 – Lancashire County Council proposes to government the abolition of all 15 local authorities in the county and their replacement with three ‘standalone councils covering Central Lancashire (based on the footprints of Preston, Chorley, South Ribble and West Lancashire councils), North West Lancashire (covering Blackpool, Fylde, Wyre, Lancaster and Ribble Valley) and East Pennine Lancashire (taking in Blackburn with Darwen, Burnley, Rossendale, Hyndburn and Pendle).

July 2021 – then Prime Minister Boris Johnson promises to “rewrite the rule book” on devolution, seemingly offering places like Lancashire the chance to strike bespoke devolution deals with the government.

January 2022 – all 15 councils agree the first detailed blueprint for devolution in the county, but now once again minus an elected mayor and local government reorganisation. It is based on a proposal for a £5.6bn transfer of funding to the county’s control.

February 2022 – Lancashire not named in a list of the next nine areas with which the government intends to pursue devolution discussions. The Levelling Up White Paper sets out three ‘levels’ of devolution deal – with the most extensive ‘level 3’ agreements requiring the creation of an elected mayor.

November 2022 – launch of “Lancashire 2050” vision, setting out key priorities for the county and seen as a springboard for devolution discussions.

June 2023 – the government sets a turbocharged timetable for doing a deal with Lancashire, with the aim of forming a combined county authority (CCA) made up of the three top-tier councils: Lancashire County Council, Blackpool Council and Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council. There is discontent amongst some district leaders who claim that they have been locked out of the process.

November 2023 – government publishes level 2 devolution proposal for Lancashire, which is signed by the leaders of Lancashire County Council, Blackpool Council and Blackburn with Darwen Council during a special ceremony at Lancaster Castle on the eve of Lancashire Day. The agreement is subject to ratification by those three authorities and the outcome of a public consultation.

It later emerges that before pen had been put to paper on the document, eight out of Lancashire’s 12 districts – Preston, Chorley, South Ribble, West Lancashire, Lancaster, Burnley, Rossendale and Pendle – had written to the government calling for a rethink of what they said was an “unambitious” agreement. The trio of councils that were signatories to the deal all formally ratify the document by the end of the month.

January 2024 – Chorley and South Ribble councils officially reject the provisional devolution deal.

March 2024 – the outcome of the public consultation into the provisional deal shows what Lancashire County Council describes as “overwhelming” support from businesses and broad backing from the public. Support exceeds 50 percent of respondents in each of eight key categories. More than 1,900 residents and businesses took part in the exercise.

A slightly tweaked version of the deal, based on the consultation responses, is sent back to the government, pending the formal process of putting a bill before Parliament to bring the agreement into effect.

May 2024 – Rishi Sunak calls a snap general election before the deal has been formally enacted, leaving it in limbo.

July 2024 – the newly-elected Labour government invites areas that do yet have devolution deals in place to submit proposals by the end of September. The signatories of Lancashire’s provisional deal – along with the Conservative-run districts of Wyre, Fylde and Ribble Valley – want to see the agreement put in place rather than ripped up and renegotiated. However, the county’s Labour MPs and the leaders of the seven Labour-run districts – Preston, Chorley, South Ribble, West Lancashire, Lancaster, Rossendale and Hyndburn, along with coalition-controlled Burnley and Pendle – write to Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner calling for “a more ambitious devolution settlement”, likely to require an elected mayor.

September 2024 – the Labour government announces it is signing off on the original Lancashire devolution deal, provisionally struck with the previous Conservative administration. However, local government minister Jim McMahon says he hopes to see Lancashire come up with a proposal for “deeper and wider devolution” by next autumn.

A new Lancashire combined county authority (CCA) is set to be in place by January 2025.