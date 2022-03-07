Welcome Back fund helps provide deep cleans for key tourism hotspots in Lancaster, Morecambe and Carnforth

Lancaster City Council has been using funds awarded by the Welcome Back Fund to support the safe return of people to the high street following the Covid-19 pandemic.

A portion of this cash is being spent on a deep clean and environmental improvements to key areas across Lancaster, Morecambe and Carnforth.

The aim is to ensure these areas look their very best for both local residents and visitors.The work taking place includes:

• Deep clean and general weed removal across pedestrianised areas and streets with the highest footfall• Removal of sand from beneath all benches and street furniture in Morecambe• Monolith cleaning in Lancaster• Clean-up and restoration of benches, including graffiti and sticker removal• Manual removal of vegetation from promenade rock armour in Morecambe

The work will take place over the next three weeks, with some taking place at night due to the logistics of undertaking a deep clean whilst there is considerable footfall.

Councillor Tricia Heath, cabinet member with responsibility for economic recovery, said: “As we welcome people back after what has been a very tough two years, it is imperative that visitors are left with a good impression and want to come back year after year.

“With that in mind the money from the Welcome Back Fund has provided us with the opportunity to give some of our highest footfall areas a really good deep clean so they’re looking their best.”

The Welcome Back Fund is part of the European Development Regional Fund (ERDF), made available to local authorities by the UK Government as part of the Covid-19 response.

In addition to the deep cleans taking place over the next few weeks, it has also helped to fund a number of initiatives including Morecambe’s Dino-Shore-Us event, free bus travel for Christmas shoppers in Lancaster, Heysham Christmas Markets, and Chinese New Year celebrations.