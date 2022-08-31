Villagers asked for views on Millennium Path project near Lancaster
Villagers in Caton are being consulted about a project being undertaken on the Millennium path to attract bees and wildlife.
Caton Parish Council and the Caton Environment Group have been working hard on making the area even more beautiful and sustainable than it already is.
The area was recently voted fourth best place to live in the country.
One of the projects currently being undertaken in the village have been pollinator patches attracting bees and wildlife.
Most Popular
-
1
Morecambe prom to close for filming of ITV drama The Bay
-
2
Carnforth man in court charged with rape of child
-
3
Warning issued after search for walkers cut off by tide near Silverdale
-
4
Learner caught driving alone on Morecambe Road on day he failed his test
-
5
New wine bar opens in Lancaster this week
The groups are in the process of putting together improvements for the Caton Greenway/Millennium Path.
The Parish is keen to gain community input and any thoughts people have will be really welcome.
The consultation is to take place in the Cottam Room at the Victoria Institute, Caton on Friday September 2 from 6pm-8pm, Saturday September 3 10am-4pm and Monday
September 5 6pm-8pm.
There will be members of the Parish Council or the Environment Group available to talk over the plans.