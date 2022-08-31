Villagers asked for views on Millennium Path project near Lancaster

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Caton Parish Council and the Caton Environment Group have been working hard on making the area even more beautiful and sustainable than it already is.

The area was recently voted fourth best place to live in the country.

One of the projects currently being undertaken in the village have been pollinator patches attracting bees and wildlife.

Villagers views are being sought on a project on the Caton Greenway/Millennium Path to introduce pollinator patches.

The groups are in the process of putting together improvements for the Caton Greenway/Millennium Path.

The Parish is keen to gain community input and any thoughts people have will be really welcome.

The consultation is to take place in the Cottam Room at the Victoria Institute, Caton on Friday September 2 from 6pm-8pm, Saturday September 3 10am-4pm and Monday

September 5 6pm-8pm.

