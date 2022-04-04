Tributes paid to Morecambe councillor who served the community for more than 40 years

Shirley Burns was involved in local politics for more than 40 years.

Mrs Burns served on the council from 1978 to 2015, representing Poulton, and was Mayor in 1995-96.

She stood down from the city council in 2015 when she became an Honorary Alderman but remained on Morecambe Town Council until her death, most recently as a councillor for Lowlands Road ward.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tributes were paid to Councillor Shirley Burns who has died.

Born in Yorkshire, Shirley moved to Morecambe as a teenager.

She and her husband Gordon, who died in 2003, ran the Clarendon Hotel on Marine Road West for 25 years before they retired.

Mayor of Lancaster, Councillor Mike Greenall said: “Shirley Burns was a dedicated and hardworking individual, both as a city councillor and as a mayor. Elected in September 1978, she became Mayor in 1995/96. She stood down from the council in 2015 when she became an Honorary Alderman.

“Her loss will be felt by all who knew her and her presence will be greatly missed.

“My sincere condolences on behalf of Lancaster City Council go to her family and friends at this sad time.”

The council also remembered victims of the war in Ukraine.

Shirley was a supporter of Morecambe Football Club, a former governor of Poulton le Sands school and ran a popular ladies luncheon club for many years.