Reform UK summer party planned for Lancaster Brewery is cancelled by venue

A summer party for Reform UK politicians booked for Lancaster Brewery has been cancelled by the venue.

The party – led by Nigel Farage – had made a booking which brewery boss Phil Simpson said had not been “identified as political” – something which goes aganist company policy.

The Stand Up To Racism Lancaster and Morecambe group posted on Facebook that it contacted the brewery, based at Lancaster Leisure Park in Wyresdale Road, on Thursday evening after hearing that Reform UK had planned to hold a summer party at the venue.

And today, Friday, they announced that it had been cancelled.

The group posted: "Result! We found out yesterday afternoon that Reform UK announced its summer bash with VIP guest (wonder who that could be?) at Lancaster Brewery.

"Two SUTR members who live next to the brewery emailed at 10.30pm last night. Someone messaged workers at the brewery who in turn messaged the bookings manager and by 9am this morning the booking was cancelled.

"Seems Reform UK, who say they are for honesty and accountability, did not say who they were when they booked. The bookings manager thanked everyone for the heads up.”

Lancaster Brewery director Phil Simpson said they would be making their policy on the issue clearer to avoid any future “misunderstandings”.

“We believe this was simply a misunderstanding,” he said. “The booking was made under the description of a “business event,” using a private email address and without clear details. At no point was it identified as political.

“Since 2016, we have had a firm policy of not hosting political events at any of our venues. We will be making this policy far more explicit going forward to ensure there is no ambiguity in future bookings.

“We are an inclusive and ethically minded business, and it is important to us that we remain independent of all party political affiliations.”

Reform UK have been contacted for comment.