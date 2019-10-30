Political parties in Lancaster and Morecambe reveal candidates for December general election

It’s on. Again.

The country will go to the polls on December 12, after Parliament agreed to a snap general election in six weeks time.

This will be the third general election in four years, following polls in May 2015 and June 2017.

It could also result in the fourth Prime Minister in the space of four years.

Brexit and political stances on the UK’s relationship with the EU are expected to play a part in the outcome of the general election.

In Lancaster and Fleetwood, Labour MP Cat Smith will aim to defend her majority of 7,000 votes.

The Conservative Party’s Louise Thistlethwaite, The Brexit Party’s Leanne Murray, The Liberal Democrats’ Peter Jackson, and The Green Party’s Caroline Jackson are all challenging the seat in Lancaster and Fleetwood.

In Morecambe and Lunesdale, Conservative MP David Morris will aim to defend his 1,400 majority.

The Labour Party’s Lizzi Collinge, The Liberal Democrats’ Owen Lambert, The Green Party’s Chloe Buckley, and the Renew Party’s Emma Rome are challenging the seat.

We are not aware of any other candidates for either seat at this point in time.

You can register to vote HERE.