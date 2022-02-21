The fury of patients in Garstang over problems getting an answer to phone calls had the knock on effect of causing further staffing problems, says the report being presented to Garstang Town Council tonight.

Two Wyre borough councillors who also serve on the Town Council - Coun Jonny Leech and former Garstang Mayor Coun Elizabeth Webster shared an update from the local Clinical Comissioning Group updating councillors on action being taken to solve "telephony" problems at the Garstang Medical practice on Kepple Lane.

A recorded message on the health centre's phone line advises that the practice, which has 13 GPs, uses a national booking system to manage patient bookings. The problems patients faced was raised at Wyre Council's Overview and Scrutiny committee last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Elizabeth Webster - shared an update on phone problems at Garstang Medical Centre

The report revealed just how overwhelming phone demands on the practice had become during the Covid crisis, despite having eight receptionists answering phones at peak times.

The report noted: "The practice started a recruitment drive 12 months ago which has just now come to fruition. It has been a very challenging time for them with several new staff only staying a few weeks or months as they simply could not cope with the pressure and abuse from patients."

It continued: "The practice has seen a huge increase in calls up to 250% since COVID which is heavily weighted to first thing in the morning particularly on a Monday and Tuesday.

The report advised: " It is worth noting that both the CCG and the practice are taking a proactive and keen approach to improve the situation to minimise the impact on patients and the wider healthcare system."

It stated: * an upstairs upstairs meeting room at the practice has been converted into an additional phone room and more reception staff have been recruited. It is early days as some staff are still training but already they are seeing a dramatic improvement. It is not unusual for them to deal with 60+ calls prior to 8.40am. "

* The Fylde and Wyre CCG can provide some temporary admin help to help alleviate pressure on morning demand.

* The practice used to have 15-20 calls queuing on a regular basis before the new year and this has significantly reduced. It is not known whether this is due to a drop in demand or having more staff replying to calls.

A "system review" is now being conducted across the Lancashire and South Cumbria CCG area on telephony concerns which "may provide a longer term solution to the pressure on the phone systems."