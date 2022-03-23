New programme to assist Lancaster City Council in climate change community engagement

The LCE aims to provide local authorities in England with the support they need to conduct widespread, high quality, inclusive local public engagement and participation in their climate decision-making.

This will help to ensure that the UK can reach these climate targets and that it does so in a way that is fair and empowers communities to fulfil their potential.

For Lancaster City Council this support will include training, in depth project support and peer learning sessions.

Lancaster Town Hall. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Councillor Kevin Frea, cabinet member with responsibility for climate action, said: “I’m delighted that the council has been accepted into the LCE programme.

“Research shows that people want their local council to take action on climate change but feel switched off from politics and unable to influence decisions that are being taken on their behalf.

“Enabling public participation in our climate decision-making will provide us with the opportunity to build a deeper understanding of local preferences, aspirations and needs to support the development of policy that is more likely to achieve public buy-in.

“The council has already made great strides in reducing its carbon footprint and being part of the LCE will help us to go further and faster as we look to achieve our goal of being net-zero carbon by 2030.”

The Local Climate Engagement Programme is being run by Involve; UK100; the Democratic Society; Shared Future CIC and Climate Outreach.