Morecambe MP wraps up first Bill Committee

New Morecambe and Lunesdale MP Lizzi Collinge has this week concluded her first ever Bill Committee.

Ms Collinge has been scrutinising the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill which seeks to better protect children and raise standards in education.

A Bill Committee takes evidence and examines legislation line-by-line.

The Bill is the first major education bill in over a decade, which the Government says will directly improve families’ finances and offer brighter futures for children across the country by creating a cap on the number of branded school uniform items parents have to buy, giving free breakfast clubs in all primary schools, keeping better track of children who are not in school and tackling ‘unregistered educational settings’ aka illegal schools.

The Bill also brings in a new rule to ensure that all schools only employ qualified teachers.

Ms Collinge, who was elected to Parliament in July last year, said: “Sitting on this committee and being so involved in such an important piece of legislation has been an honour. We spent weeks scrutinising the Bill line by line, as well as listening to evidence from experts in the field.

“The Bill is a bold step towards creating a child-centred government that puts our young people first, and one that will directly improve families’ finances and offer brighter futures for children across Morecambe and Lunesdale. It also is a major piece of safeguarding legislation which will protect vulnerable children.

“I especially welcome measures on illegal schools. These illegal schools have been the scene of widespread neglect and abuse across the country, including serious sexual abuse. New powers of entry to search illegal schools, prevention orders to stop people convicted of running an unregistered setting from running schools again, and the tracking of children not in school are all very important child protection measures.

“The Bill also helps ordinary families through provision of free breakfast clubs and the cap on branded uniforms, which is estimated to save families £500, and the Bill also provides increased safeguards for children so that we can ensure they are safe.

“I feel proud to have worked over the past weeks on this Bill and I am pleased to see it complete the committee stage.”

This Bill will now progress to its third reading in the House of Commons, before heading to the House of Lords.