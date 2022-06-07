Morecambe MP David Morris backs Eden Project North supporter Boris Johnson

Mr Johnson won the ballot within the Conservative Party, despite 148 of his own MPs voting that they no longer had confidence in him as leader of the party.

David Morris MP said: “I voted to support the Prime Minister last night and I am pleased that he won the vote of confidence as Boris Johnson is a strong supporter of the Eden Project coming to Morecambe.

"We are now at a critical stage where a funding application for the necessary Government funding is being made to the Levelling Up fund which will see the project a reality.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Morris MP Botanical Gardens.