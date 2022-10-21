Morecambe MP calls for Boris Johnson return as Prime Minister in tweet

Just hours after Liz Truss’ resignation speech Mr Morris said on Twitter: “BorisJohnson please come back to the UK your Country needs you!!!

"We need you to unite the Party and bring the Country together again.”

The tweet was met with derision and anger and hundreds of comments, with one tweet saying: “You are out of touch” and another tweet saying: “Unbelievable!”

David Morris MP Botanical Gardens

Ms Truss's resignation makes her the shortest-serving prime minister in modern British history.

Speculation is mounting that Boris Johnson could launch a comeback to frontline politics, six weeks after he was officially ousted from the top job.

Mr Johnson is believed to currently be on holiday in the Dominican Republic, and has yet to publicly declare an interest.

Party rules for the leadership contest mean hopefuls need the backing of at least 100 Tory MPs by Monday afternoon to stay in the race.

Mr Morris had previously thrown his support behind Liz Truss, saying when she was elected as party leader: ‘’I look forward to working with you to unite our party, deliver Government business and deliver the Eden Project in Morecambe. You have my full support.’’

Back in June, he revealed that he had backed Mr Johnson, when he faced a vote of no confidence within his party.