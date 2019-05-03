LOCAL ELECTIONS: All the latest news from the count

The official count is under way at Lancaster Town Hall for the 2019 local elections.

Voters went to the polls yesterday, Thursday May 2, to elect new city councillors to represent them across the district for the next four years.

200 prospective councillors put their names forward for election across the 27 wards.

Of those, 60 were Conservatives, 60 were Labour, 35 were Green, 20 were Morecambe Bay Independents, 22 were Liberal Democrats and the remaining three made up alternative options.

The local elections take place every four years.

The election count is taking place at the Ashton Hall in Lancaster Town Hall, with all results expected by around 6pm.

As well as Lancaster City Council, elections were also held for Morecambe Town Council and parish councils across the district.

The official nturnout was 33.58 per cent, compared with 64 per cent in 2015, when the voting was held on the same day as the General Election voting.

This equates to 36,454 of eligible voters casting a vote out of a total of 108,571 registered voters.

RESULTS

OVERTON WARD

Tom Jack Hagerty Porter (Labour), 265

Michael Anthony Smith (Cons), 291 ELECTED

Pamela Jill Virgoe White (Green) 81

SILVERDALE WARD

June Greenwell (Lib Dem) 501 ELECTED

Iain Scott Harbison (Cons) 296

Brenda Daphne Florence Rockall (Labour) 84

HALTON WARD

Kevin Frea (Labour and Co-operative) 484 ELECTED

Daniel Scott Gibbins (Cons) 381

Catherine Pilling (Lib Dem) 76

KELLET WARD

Andrew Paul Gardiner (Cons) 331

Diana Penelope Martin (Labour) 76

Michael John Mumford (Lib Dem) 337 ELECTED

UPPER LUNE VALLEY WARD

Ross Douglas Hunter (Lib Dem) 402

Joseph James Rigby (Labour) 92

Stewart George Scothern (Cons) 419 ELECTED

SKERTON WEST WARD

Phillip John Black (Labour) 599 ELECTED

Daniel Joshua Burba (Green) 240

Melanie Forrest (Green) 269

Colin Hewitt (Cons) 320

Thomas William Andrew Inman (Cons) 252

Amanda Christine King (Labour) 590 ELECTED

Hilda Jean Parr (Labour) 581 ELECTED

Matthew James Reader (Cons) 274

CASTLE WARD

David Owen Brookes (Green) 1003 ELECTED

Peter William Curphey (Labour) 396

Tommy Garry Shaw (Cons) 102

Stefanie Sinclair (Labour) 445

Paul Byron Stubbins (Green) 851 ELECTED

Peter Thomas Williamson (Cons) 99

