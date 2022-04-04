Liberal Democrats gain seventh seat on Morecambe Town Council after by-election victory

Liberal Democrats gained their seventh seat on Morecambe Town Council in a by-election on Thursday (March 31).

By Michelle Blade
Monday, 4th April 2022, 12:30 pm

Phil Forster took the Bare South-West seat previously occupied by Tony Anderson, an Independent councillor for Bare on Lancaster City Council.

Coun Forster had an 18-vote majority, in a 17.5% turnout, over Morecambe Bay Independent Sarah Knight, also a member of the city council.

Labour's Thomas Tyler was third.

Morecambe Town Hall. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Result:

Phil Forster (Lib Dem) 85

Sarah Knight (MBI) 67

Thomas Tyler (Lab) 62

