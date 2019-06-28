Lancaster council boss given 12 month contract extension

Lancaster’s current council boss has had his contract extended by 12 months.

Lancaster City Council has formally approved an extension to the contract of Kieran Keane, its current chief executive, while a permanent successor is found.

Mr Keane took over the reins at the city council this March, initially on an interim basis until the end of October 2019.

However, the May local elections saw a large number of new councillors being elected and a new administration coming into place, so the decision has been made to extend Kieran’s appointment by 12 months to October 31 2020.

Coun Erica Lewis, leader of Lancaster City Council, said: “Given the large amount of change at the city council that has already been brought about by the local elections, we felt that the new members needed to be allowed to ‘bed in’ and have a period of stability for them to get used to their new roles. This decision will also provide continuity to the council’s key projects and ensure there is a smooth transition when a permanent successor is appointed.

“Kieran has already proven himself to be a great asset to the council and has undertaken the role of chief executive with great success. We have every confidence in extending his appointment so the council can continue to benefit from his expertise and passion for delivering its priorities for the benefit of our communities.”

Kieran Keane added: “I am really pleased to be asked to continue with the role of Chief Executive, and appreciate the opportunity to be at the helm of such an innovative and forward-thinking council. There are many significant projects in the pipeline and I am excited about continuing to lead and work with our talented and committed staff teams as we forge ahead with turning these ideas into a reality.”