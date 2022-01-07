Lancaster City Council reassures residents that essential services will be maintained

Lancaster town hall. Photo by Kelvin Stuttard.

Nationally, recent reports have suggested that businesses and organisations should prepare for up to 25% of their staff being absent as a worse case scenario.

Throughout the pandemic the city council has been able to maintain its most essential services such as waste and recycling collections, as well as providing support and help to residents and businesses.

Councillor Caroline Jackson, leader of Lancaster City Council, said: “I’m proud that at Lancaster City Council we have kept our essential services going throughout the pandemic and I can assure residents that there are no plans for this to change.

“Covid-19 has not gone away and like any organisation we expect to see staff absences as people are required to self-isolate, but we are well prepared should this occur.

“Everyone at Lancaster City Council is committed to helping residents through the current Covid outbreak supporting our communities with information and resources, and working with businesses to ensure they can easily access help, advice and government support.

“Residents can also play their part in reducing the spread by following the rules on face coverings, taking regular lateral flow tests and taking up the offer of the vaccination or booster.”

If you’re a resident that’s struggling the council’s Community Hub is here to help – email [email protected] or call 01524 582000. Phone lines are open Monday to Friday from 8am to 6pm, Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 3pm.

Businesses can contact the Business Support Hub for help, advice and access to grants by emailing [email protected]