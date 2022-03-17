Lancaster City Council need help to identify locations for heritage plaques

Lancaster City Council, working with Lancaster Civic Vision, is looking to identify historic buildings and streets which could be celebrated through a green heritage plaque in the Mill Race area of the city.

It’s part of the Lancaster High Streets Heritage Action Zone programme which is funded by Historic England, the city council and other local partners, the aim of which is to revitalise the Mill Race area through both building and streetscape improvements and connecting people to its history.

Councillor Gina Dowding, cabinet member with responsibility for planning and place making, explained: “Heritage plaques add prestige and historical interest and encourage people to appreciate their environment more. There are only two currently in the Mill Race area, which given the historic nature of the area and the influence it has had on the modern city and its institutions, is not near enough.

Existing plaques in the Mill Race area that have recently been refurbished on the council's behalf by local artist Shane Johnstone.

“We want to know which places should be prioritised and welcome ideas for where plaques should be located in the Mill Race area. They can celebrate people, buildings, businesses, or historical events.

“In particular, we’d like to celebrate the vital contributions made by women and underrepresented groups to our city.

“Although there have been several suggestions made about commemorating local women elsewhere, unfortunately they did not live in the Heritage Action Zone so don’t fall within the remit of this particular project. I’m hoping that by appealing to people directly for their expert knowledge we will be able to correct this anomaly.”

John Regan, Chairman of Lancaster Civic Vision said, “We welcome this initiative from the city council recording the importance of an often-neglected part of our city.

"The mill on Green Ayre is the earliest recorded industry of the town and its millrace exists today, although buried deeply.”

Nineteen possible locations have initially been identified and the eventual aim is to install in the region of 10 plaques.

After they’ve been installed a trail and further information regarding each plaque will be made available to encourage people to visit and learn more about the area.

To view the potential plaques visit here

To get involved in the survey visit here